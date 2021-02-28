Hoopeston, ILL. (WAND)- Vermilion County 911 dispatch, Hoopeston Dispatch, and the Hoopeston Fire Department saved a dog that fell through ice on a deep lake.
The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team on their Facebook said, residents on a boat, John Yaden and Pete Polomski pulled the dog out of the water.
Yaden and Polomski worked with Hoopeston aco Sherry Klemme and VCAR aco Kathleen Orcutt.
The dog is now recovering at the vet and her owner has been found.
