SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill that would make animal cruelty a felony passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Animal rights activists in the community said this is a step in the right direction.
The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act means a person could face federal charges if the abuse crosses state lines or occurs on federal property.
The President of Paws for Life, Dee Lazarus, said she has been bringing awareness to an animal abuse and torture case that happened in Springfield, which involved a two-pound Chihuahua names Chico.
"The dog was being babysat. During that time, the dog urinated in the house somewhere," Lazarus said. "So, [the babysitter] beat the dog to death, but it took 20 minutes and in the end, he slammed him on the concrete."
The Executive Director of Animal Protective League, Deana Corbin, said APL sees a handful of abuse cases every year.
"Over the years, we've seen cases with severe neglect, where animals come in and they are severally malnourished, super skinny," Corbin said. "Some of them (have) broken limbs. We've seen some animals that have had acid poured on them or cigarettes put out on them."
Animal rights activists from all over the U.S. have stood up for living animals that don't have a voice, and the activists here in central Illinois hope this new bill could deter people from abusing animals.
"Some people wouldn't even get arrested back in the day when this would happen and now, they are being arrested (and) they are facing the punishment," Lazarus said. "If you're going to torture or abuse or kill an animal, you need to know there are consequences."
Corbin said she hopes this bill will stop animal abusers who could potentially commit acts of violence against people in the future.
"As studies have shown, if you can catch someone abusing animals, it's a precursor to them abusing humans."