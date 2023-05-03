CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Acclaimed rock vocalist, Anne Wilson has been announced to perform in concert Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the historic Virginia Theatre in Champaign.
Known as a founder and lead singer/songwriter of the band Heart, Wilson has entertained audiences across five decades. “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man” are among the many songs Ann Wilson has written that now reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits.
In 2022, Ann Wilson sang with Disturbed front man David Draiman on the duet “Don’t Tell Me" from their recently released Divisive album and also lent her voice to Dolly Parton’s forthcoming rock record. From Dreamboat Annie and Disturbed to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson continues to defy genre labels.
Reserved seating tickets are $39.50 to $89.50, plus an additional per-ticket processing fee of $4.50 to $8.50, and go on sale Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Virginia Theatre box office, online at thevirginia.org, or charge by phone at 217/356-9063. Presented by Exceptional Artists and the Champaign Park District.
