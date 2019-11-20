(WAND) - Retailer, Kohl’s is warning customers that a post circulating online is a scam.
A fake coupon is making the rounds claiming that Kohl’s is offering customers $100 off for its 57th anniversary.
Kohl’s said in a tweet that the coupon is a fake and not coming from the company.
Please know, we are not running any promotion for a $100 coupon. Any website or group offering this is not in affiliation with us. You can always find our current sales and promotions here: https://t.co/LhE3pRtFk2.— Kohl's (@Kohls) November 18, 2019
The fake coupon offer has been posted on Facebook and online at a website called "voucher-online-offers.com."
Kohl's added that it has a website where customers can find its verified current sales and promotions.
Kohl's is just the latest retailer targeted by fake coupons recently.
Just last week a similar scam was going around claiming Costco was giving away $75 coupons. That is also a scam.