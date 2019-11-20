Kohl's to hire 90,000 seasonal employees

(WAND) - Retailer, Kohl’s is warning customers that a post circulating online is a scam.

A fake coupon is making the rounds claiming that Kohl’s is offering customers $100 off for its 57th anniversary.

Kohl’s said in a tweet that the coupon is a fake and not coming from the company.

The fake coupon offer has been posted on Facebook and online at a website called "voucher-online-offers.com." 

Kohl's added that it has a website where customers can find its verified current sales and promotions.

Kohl's is just the latest retailer targeted by fake coupons recently. 

Just last week a similar scam was going around claiming Costco was giving away $75 coupons. That is also a scam.

