DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Punk on Park in Decatur made it's return for the third year, presented by The ArtFarm.
The festival had more than 5 bands performing with art vendors, food, and activities for kids.
Many locals came out to enjoy the fun with their little ones as they danced to the music and painted. The owner and operator of ArtFarm, Peggy Baity said she wanted to introduce Decatur to something that usually don't get to see.
"I wanted a more inclusive, diverse look on the street. I wanted to expose Decatur to a lot of stuff they don’t normally get to see.”
The festival was held in downtown Decatur. Even though most guests came to hear the live music, a lot of Decatur locals stopped in just to see what was going on.
Local band member Clay Pressley said he said a lot of fun performing.
“It was pretty cool. The crowd picked up usually people stand way back and stand still. Then I looked over and Nick is cracking up laughing and I see the people running in circles. Man, that’s awesome. You can’t beat that.”
