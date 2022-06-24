ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Some local Fourth of July festivities will begin this weekend, including one of the largest fireworks shows in Central Illinois.
It’s estimated that 30,000 people will attend the annual Arthur fireworks show on Saturday, June 25.
Arthur Director of Tourism Angie Parsons says it’s an event you can’t miss.
“They are the biggest and best fireworks in Central Illinois,” she said.
The whole day will be full of fun. A parade in downtown Arthur will start at 2 P.M. Food trucks will arrive at 4 P.M. and skydivers will perform at 8 P.M. in Jurgens Park.
Organizer Larry Schlabach says there’ll be a 25-minute firework show with over 100 fire balls.
“It’s kind of like a pageant or a silent movie of America. This looks like a war zone when we’re shooting fireballs. It’s like America. We go through hard times, but at the end we always ride out with the American flag, and we prevail,” he said.
The aerial fireworks will be followed by Niagara Waterfall effects suspended in the air by cranes.
The Rural Patriot horse, named Philadelphia, will ride out with the American flag to end the show.
“My favorite part is when they do the waterfalls, and the Rural Patriot comes out. It’s so peaceful and beautiful. It’s a special moment,” Parsons said.
Schlabach has spent over 20 years perfecting the show.
“When thousands and thousands of people come to see it that really makes you work at making it better,” he said.
The fireworks show will start at 9:30 P.M. Priority and V.I.P seating are available for purchase at the gate and Arthur First Bank.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.