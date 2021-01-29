SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since 1949, the Springfield community has looked forward to the City Tournament every year.
Springfield High School student Emma Carrell said thousands of people fill the bleachers at the Bank of Springfield Center for the competition.
"The City Tournament is a big basketball tournament in Springfield," Carrell said. "It's just all the public schools. It's so fun."
It's three nights full of basketball, dance routines, band performances and cheering crowds, but bigger than basketball is the All City Food Drive.
Leader of the All City Food Drive, Michele Reavy, said the City Tournament turned into more than a game, but a way to give back to the community.
"The city tournament food drive, how that originated was about 14 years ago," Reavy said. "Al Klunick, who was basketball coach at Sacred Heart Griffin, wanted a chance for the kids to get involved and give back. It started as a competition, and then we morphed it into, let's work together. Let's not compete. We're competing on the court, but we're going to work together off the court."
This year, like many other events, the tournament was cancelled, but for the All City Food Drive, the show must go on.
"We were reached out to by the Knights of Columbus, who knew these events couldn't go on ... the events that really help St. Martin De Porres, and said let's make it happen anyway," Reavy said. "The games might be cancelled, but this food drive has to go on."
For over a decade, each school in the city has come together to help feed those in need through donations to St. Martin De Porres. In 2021, the tradition continues.
"Our job in the front is to approach the cars that come through, and we just ask for their donation and write down their name," Carrell said. "I think it's important that even though we can't have a lot of things right now, we're still helping out the community. A lot of people need it right now. Anything to make people smile."
Halfway through the food drive, more than $70,000 had already been raised through community and organization donations.
"LRS donated $10,000. HSHS St. John's gave $5,000. The Knights of Columbus gave $2,500, and Green Family Stores donated $2,500," Reavy said. "When we got here this morning, an anonymous donor gave a matched donation of $20,000 and said they would match every dollar up to $20,000 total."
It's a way for the community to spread their spirit in a different way by showing not all victories are won by keeping score.
"The fact that everything was cancelled, such a great three night program of events. The basketball, the cheering, everything that goes with the City Tournament," Reavy said. "To think all that couldn't happen, but people are still passionate about St. Martin's is incredible. It just shows everyone's a winner when you give."
Anyone who still wishes to donate to the All City Food Drive can do so by calling 217-971-7661 or 217-306-0388. Donations can also be made online by clicking HERE.
