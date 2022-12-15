DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Through the generosity of the community, more than 2,000 coats were donated to the annual Coats for Kids Drive.
WAND News and Dove, Inc. teamed up again this year to collect good, used, and new coats for families in need.
According to Dove Inc., 2,313 coats were donated during the annual drive. That number is up from last year when 2,226 coats were donated. In 2020, 1,872 coats were donated.
"We had a great year," said Barb Blakey, Chief Communications Officer for Dove, Inc. "We are so grateful to everyone who made a donation."
For more than 30 years, Dove, Inc. and WAND News have teamed up to collect gently used and new coats for Macon County kids.
