DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 20th annual WSOY Community Food Drive collected over 8 million pounds of food.
This total eclipsed a 2020 total of 2.2 million pounds. Much of the credit goes to the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which donated $1 million Friday - the equivalent of about 5 million pounds.
The exact total was 8,134,201 pounds.
The annual event brings in millions of dollars to help local food pantries. In previous years community members would donate cans of food and money for the annual drive, but last year due to COVID-19 organizers has to switch and move to strictly monetary donations.
"It really, really helped us out because the pantries were able to buy what they needed, when they needed," said Lindsey Romano, food drive producer.
This year organizers decided to keep the donations to monetary only. Romano said they money goes further because the Central Illinois Food Bank will sell food pantries food items by the pound. For every dollar someone donated, a food pantry would be able to buy more than 5 pounds of food.
"We missing having some of the aspects like the semis and the fork lifts," she said. "But, there are so many reason this works out better."
The food drive helps organizations like Catholic Charities Food Pantry, The Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund and more.
Online donations will be open until October 15, click here to donate.
