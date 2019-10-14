DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The DOVE WAND Coats for Kids kicks off Wednesday, October 16, 2019. WAND has partnered with DOVE for the annual coat drive since 1992 and have collected over 76,000 coats. The Decatur YMCA sponsors this year’s DOVE/WAND Coats for Kids Drive.
October 16 - Nov. 30, 2019
Drop off sites:
- Decatur Public Library 130 N. Franklin
- Decatur Township Offices 1620 S. Taylorville Road
- Decatur YMCA 220 W. McKinley Ave.
- Good Samaritan Inn 920 N. Union
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital main lobby
- Kroger
- Brettwood Plaza
- South Shores Plaza
- Airport Plaza
- Land of Lincoln Credit Union
- 2890 N. Oakland
- 3130 E. Mound
- 4850 E Prosperity Place
- Longcreek Township 2610 Salem School Road
- Richland Community College #1 College Park, Decatur
- St. Teresa High School 2710 N. Water
- WAND 904 W. South Side Drive
- Participating Cleaners Peerless Cleaners 519 N. Monroe
- Pride Cleaners and Launderers
- 2553 N. Main
- 1804 E. Eldorado
- 912 W. Eldorado
- 2056 Mt. Zion Road
- Waite's Dry Cleaners and Launderers
- 1004 S. Main, Decatur
- 664 W. Eldorado 115 Magnolia, Forsyth
For more information: Barb Blakey, DOVE, Inc. 217-428-6616, bblakey@doveinc.org or Carol Barnes, Dir. Of Creative Services, 217-424-6075, carol.barnes@wandtv.com