CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Apple n' Pork Festival won't happen in 2020, but organizers found a way to continue the tradition.
Instead of booths lining the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, organizers said they've moved back to their roots and will only sell ham and beans and ham sandwiches this year.
"We are going back to where it started," said Joey Long, museum director. "It all started from a kettle of ham and beans and a stack of ham sandwiches, and that's where we will be tomorrow."
Over 50 years ago, the museum held its first fundraiser, selling ham and beans and ham sandwiches. Over the years, the annual festival has grown and has invited over 80,000 people into Clinton.
"It seems quiet strange after more than 50 years," Long said as she looked at the empty yard in front of the house. "Every year this weekend brings the crowds and all of the food and all of the activities."
This is the first time the festival was canceled.
Organizers said the community stepped up when they found out the festival wasn't happening this year. According to the American Alliance of Museums, 30% of American museums will not make it to the end of the pandemic. After evaluating museums across the county, the alliance found historic house museums, history museums and museums in small towns are in jeopardy.
"As disheartening as it was, the support that came from the community was very heartwarming," Long said.
The Apple n' Pork Festival will sell the traditional ham & beans and ham sandwiches on Saturday, Sept. 26 starting at 3 p.m. Service will be "grab and go" style. Community members are asked to place an order upon arrival and then food will be delivered curbside. Drivers are asked to approach Woodlawn Avenue via Center Street and exit via Madison Street.
Food will be served 3 p.m -7 p.m. or until sold out.
