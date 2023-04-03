DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur has advised city residents of the fire hydrant flushing that will be taking place in April.
Fire Department crews along with the Decatur Water Department will be flushing and flow testing around 1200 hydrants. The process will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city said the process is necessary to keep its nearly 4500 hydrants ready for use.
Fire crews will be checking for operating issues and recording flow data. This information is essential for calculating water availability during fire suppression.
Temporary discoloration of water could occur during testing. No safety or health issues are associated with the water but residents are advised to check that water is clear before doing laundry, as clothing could be stained. Stains can be removed by rewashing the wet clothing or using a rust-removing compound. Bleaching or drying the stains could set them permanently.
A map of the testing areas can be found on the City of Decatur's website and the Decatur Fire Department's Facebook page.
