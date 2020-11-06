DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An annual fundraiser switched gears because of the pandemic.
The Good Samaritan Inn will host their annual Empty Chili Bowl Event as a drive-thru. Organizers said after canceling their spring fundraiser due to the virus, they've decided to move forward with the Empty Chili Bowl Event.
"Traditionally it's been an in-person event, but this year, we are changing it up a little bit with the pandemic going on," said Nicky Besser, executive director.
The event features a $5 drive-thru dinner for community members and a business lunch for offices. Special items for purchase include handmade ceramic bowls from local artists and Good Samaritan Inn branded masks. Besser said the event is a good way to build morale.
"To do something good and to participate in an event that is not in person but they are still able to congregate in sort of their own different way," Besser said.
The Good Samaritan Inn makes sure anyone who is hungry can get a free lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., 7 days a week. The organization also has plots of land around its building for gardens that produce food for them and other organizations.
The 2020 Empty Chili Bowl is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Community members can pre-order a chili dinner and pick it up via drive-thru at the Good Samaritan Inn from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Businesses can preorder an office chili lunch to be delivered during a designated time window.
Sponsorships are available and monetary donations are accepted. To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.