SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Four thousand rubber ducks took the plunge into Knight's Action Park's Lazy River this Labor Day to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, Amber Kaylor, said this is the fourth year for the Labor Day Ducky Derby.
"You purchase ducks and they're all numbered on the bottom. They will get dumped in the river and will make their way around the Lazy River," Kaylor said. "We will pick out the first two finishers. First place will win $2,500 cash. Second place will win half a steer, courtesy of BUNN, and last place will win cupcake of the month from Small Cakes."
According to Kaylor, a record number of ducks were sold in 2020.
"Those ducks vary in price from $5 for an individual duck, or we package them by six or 13 and so on," Kaylor said. "We have sold over 4,000 ducks."
All of that money goes to continuing the charity's mission.
"It supports operations, so it goes to keeping families in the house and supporting their needs," Kaylor said.
Development chair for the Ronald McDonald House, Mark Denzler, said fundraisers like this are so important.
"The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families that have sick children in the hospital," Denzler said. "We cover 29 counties. We have two Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield and Peoria combined. We serve about 1,000 families a year."
Even though the nation is in the middle of a pandemic, Denzler said that doesn't mean children and their families stop needing care.
"The pandemic is challenging enough, let alone if you're dealing with sick children, so anything we can do to make their lives a littler easier makes a difference," Denzler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.