SHELLBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville Festival of Lights is underway in Forest Park.
The annual light show features over 500 displays, making it one of the biggest in central Illinois, according to the organizer Bill Bly.
"We probably have the brightest and most colorful lights around."
Bill Bly has worked on the Shelbyville Festival of Lights for 17 years. He's known around town as Christmas Bill, because at one point there were two Bills.
Christmas Bill works all year-long prepping and planning for the Festival of Lights. He said since the beginning of October they set up lights in the park.
"A lot of people forget it's not just set up time, but we have wiring out there to make everything light up."
Last year over 7,000 visitors made their way through the displays. Christmas Bill hopes this season is no different.
"I'm just hoping people enjoy it," he said. "A lot of these displays we built and in here (the warehouse) they have a different look than in the park, so hopefully they look as good at night as they do in here."
The park is officially open for visitors. Christmas Bill said it's each year they move displays around and add new ones so that it's never the same look twice.
"It's like winning a football game or something, hopefully people enjoy it, because there's a lot of work put into it."
The lights turn on at 5 p.m. and shut off at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Then on Friday's and Saturday's the turn off at 10 p.m. The light show is free, but donations are encouraged. The last day to tour the Festival of Lights in Forest Park is Dec. 29.
In addition, Christmas Bill said they are in need of help for next season. Anyone looking to volunteer can call 217-774-5531.