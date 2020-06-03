MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County CASA playhouse raffle is set to draw their winning ticket in less than two weeks.
On June 15, the organization will draw a winning ticket for the "Crushing Playtime" house and "Pirate Adventure" house. Director Julia Livingston said ticket sales have been lower than normal. So, she is encouraging people to help anyway they can.
"People are still supporting all of the organizations they love, and we are grateful for the people who are continuing to support."
The annual fundraiser benefits Macon County Court Appointed Special Program, a non-profit that recruits and trains community volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in the court's care.
"We are right under 300 kids assigned to us, and we are getting new cases everyday. We also anticipate that number to rise in the coming days."
Raffle tickets are $5 and sold online. Click here to buy. The drawing will be June 15 at 3 p.m. on CASA's Facebook page.
