DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic organizers released the scheduled of events.
The 23rd Annual USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic will begin on Saturday, July 30 at the Fairview Park Tennis Center.
- July 30 (Saturday) 11:00 am - Qualifying Singles Wildcard Event
- July 31 (Sunday) Qualifying Singles Remote Check-In - Closes at 6 pm
- August 1 (Monday) 9:00 am to 4:00 pm - 1st Round Men’s Singles Qualifying Closes at 2 pm - Main Draws Doubles Remote Sign in 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm - Eagle Ridge Adult Pro Am
- August 2 (Tuesday) 10:00 am to 7:00 pm - 2nd Round Men’s Singles Qualifying and Main Draw Doubles Begin 5:00 pm - Featured Evening Match
