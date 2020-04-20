MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The current health pandemic has forced a number of events to cancel, one of those is the annual Allerton Race in Monticello.
Organizers decided to continue the race virtually for their cause with Make a Wish Illinois. Dean Hixson, race director said this is a great way to continue to get people out and staying healthy.
"We know that runners are pretty much undaunted and walkers as well, so we didn't' want to say no. We liked the idea that we could open this up and make it a real social event that embraces people getting out there and exercising in a strange time of trials."
Competitors who trained for the 5K, 10K or half Marathon can still compete, but it's a little different. Race officials say competitors will run their own version on the course of their choice. Runners can use a Garmin, running app or record their time and distance on their own.
"We've had a great our pouring of support, people have been so thankful that they have been given this sort of outlet."
