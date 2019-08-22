DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Shoreline Classic is celebrating 30 years this September.
The road race is in Nelson Park and starts at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Sept. 15, with the 15k race starting at 7:30 a.m. The Shoreline Classic started 30 years ago at the location where Scovill Zoo and the Children's Museum of Illinois are at now.
The race was only a 15K and there was only 150 people who ran the race. Joe Page was one of those runners and he said he never thought the road race would last this long.
"You never would have guess it would develop into the premier downstate long distance that it's become now," said Page, who's been running since 1981.
Page started out running the 15K, but now has dropped down to running the 5K race. Page said that while it is a competition, the race is so much more than getting a medal.
"Shoreline is one of those rare, rare, exceptionally rare races that has withstood the test of time," he said. "You don't get to 20 years or 25 or 30 without the dedication of a lot of people."
Co-directors John Pranschke and Tracy Hewitt said the Shoreline Classic is about the community. Runners from all over head to Decatur to run, but also the Decatur community shows out by either competing or volunteering.
"There's a magic there when someone sees someone out there struggling they go back out and get them," said Pranschke.
On race day community members will line the roads and cheer runners on. Co-director Tracy Hewitt said it's one of the best feelings when you see and hear the cheers.
"We have a motto of no runner left behind. It is all about getting yourself to the start line and having your friends cheer you on at the finish line," she said.
The race is on Sept. 15. Registration is open, click here to learn more. If you are already registered, packet pick-up will be on Friday, Sept. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beach House. The Tot Trot race will be at 6:15PM. There will be a packet pick-up on race day starting at 6:15 a.m. at Nelson Park Pavilion 1. The 15K starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8 a.m.