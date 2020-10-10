The Annual Shelbyville Balloon Fest took place in Willow Ridge Winery, sending five hot air balloons into the air.
Balloons from all over the Midwest made a pit stop in Central Illinois. Guests who visited the winery saw the balloons fly high into the sky.
"I'm just really excited to see the hot air balloon floating in the sky, it's going to be really pretty," said Reya Boyer, a 10-year-old who is visiting the event for the first time. Others said they come to this event every year.
The event organizer, Kevin Bernson, said this event has been going on for ten years. He says he is pleasantly surprised by the turnout of this year's event.
"Seeing people's faces happy to be here…everyone’s been so cooped up and not being able to go do anything so be able to be outside enjoy this weather and colorful balloons flying in the sky. It’s great to see people out and enjoy themselves," Bernson told WAND News.
The event was held at Willow Ridge Winery to accommodate for more social distancing due to the pandemic. Funds collected are being donated to local organizations and charities. Berson says there were many volunteers who came to help get the balloons up in the air.
Families and friends set up lawn chairs and blankets to catch a glimpse of the hot air balloons. Live music, food and games were offered at the Winery and many told WAND news, it was a much needed day out on the town.
"We've been cooped up for so long, it was nice to be around people and get some sunshine and see these balloons in the sky," says one guest.
Visit the Shelbyville Balloon Fest Facebook Page for details on more events to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.