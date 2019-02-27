EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The 19th Annual Southern Illinois Criminal Justice Summit is being held Wednesday and Thursday in Effingham.
Criminal justice executives from across Southern Illinois will meet at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
About 400 leaders from criminal justice agencies will meet to provide quality training to criminal justice executives in Southern Illinois.
The theme of this year's SICJS is The Health and Wellness of the Law Enforcement Culture.
The Southern Illinois Criminal Justice Summit Committee and Sponsors are:
- Edwardsville Police Department
- Effingham Police Department
- Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police
- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services
- Illinois Department on Aging
- Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System
- Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute
- Illinois State Police
- Illinois State Police Command Officers' Association
- Mobile Training Units 13, 14, and 15
- Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association
- St. Clair County Sheriff's Department; St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office
- Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission
- US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois