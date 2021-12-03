DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual WAND Spirit of Giving Toy Drive collected more than 7,400 toys for Toys for Tots.
The toys collected befit Toys for Tots and will go to the Salvation Army to be given to families in the Macon County community. The exact collection tally for 2021 was 7,404 toys.
The annual toy drive wouldn't be possible without its sponsors. Menards donated 900 toys to the annual drive.
ServPro of Decatur-Forsyth was a proud sponsor for the third year. Owner Joel Robb told WAND News he is so thankful for the community, so he wants to help at every opportunity he can.
"You know out of everything we do in the community, I feel like my family and my staff gets extremely excited about this event," Robb said.
Local first responders made a stop at WAND News to make a donation. South Wheatland Fire Protection District collected thousands of toys.
Decatur Firefighters Local 505 donated toys and a check for $505. President Todd Cox said the union's members wanted to ensure kids woke up to presents under the tree.
"The fire department, we are a big family ourselves. We are pretty involved and we realize every child deserves a toy at Christmas," Cox said.
Last year, the annual drive brought in 10,000 toys.
