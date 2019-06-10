THURSDAY, JUNE 13, 2019
7 a.m. TO 1 p.m.
WAND 17 and the Macon County Senior Center will be collecting new fans for the Decatur Macon County Senior Center on Thursday, June 13th at Walmart North in Decatur from 7am to 1pm. The Senior Center will distribute fans collected to those who are 55 years or older and have not received a fan in the past two years and are low income ($18,096 for a household of one or $24,360 for 2 persons). If you need a fan please contact the Senior Center (217-429-1239) to see if you qualify. Fans will not be given out the day of the Fan Drive.