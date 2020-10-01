DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There will be a different look in 2020 for the Annual WSOY Food Drive, but the need in the Decatur-Macon County community is still there.
Due to COVID-19, the WSOY Community Food Drive made adjustments to the 2020 drive. Instead of collecting food items, organizers said they are asking for monetary donations only.
"For a lot of safety reasons, it takes hundreds of volunteers to do this, so we really needed to limit the amount of volunteers we had," said Lindsay Romano, director of content for WSOY.
Moving to only monetary donations limits contact and the number of people moving around in an area. Romano explained while it won't look the same with the semi-trailers and boxes of canned foods, the monetary donations will actually make a bigger impact in the community.
"We can actually purchase food at a significant discount through The Central Illinois Food Bank," Romano said. "We have a partnership with them, so every dollar you give is actually 5.2 pounds of food, so it really makes a big impact to these agencies."
Agencies like the Good Samaritan Inn are impacted by the donations from the annual food drive. Nicky Besser, its executive director, said the organization serves hot lunch seven days a week to people in the community.
"Our services have been available to people that maybe have never needed that assistance. Maybe they come here to get a hot meal or hot lunch and use that money they were saving for that meal to go towards their utilities or rent," Besser said.
Last year, over 1.6 million pounds of food and cash were collected.
To donate, people can drive to the Airport Plaza Kroger on Route 36 on Friday, Oct. 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and leave their monetary donation there.
Another way to donate is online, by clicking here.
On Oct. 2, people can donate over the phone by calling 217-875-3350 (First Christian Church).
To learn more about the annual food drive and who is impacted by the donations collected, click here.
