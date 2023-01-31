(WAND WEATHER)- Warming temperatures are on the way to Central Illinois.
It's been a warmer than average January, but this morning was the coldest since Christmas week. Most of us woke up in the single digits with wind chills below zero.
We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine today and lighter winds. Highs will reach the low-20s.
After another cold night tonight with lows in the single digits and teens, we'll warm into the low-30s Wednesday with increasing high clouds.
By Thursday, highs will reach 40°, but a passing cold front will drop us back into the 20s Friday.
The weekend looks mild with highs in the low-to-mid-40s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
