ILLINOIS (WAND) - Another credit rating agency has improved Illinois' bond ratings for the first time in decades.
S&P Global Ratings has improved the outlook for the state's bonds for the first time since July 1997. The organization moved the rating on the state's General Obligation bonds from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook. The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority ratings have moved from BBB to BBB+ based on the state's support. Build Illinois bonds jumped from BBB to BBB+.
In making the change, S&P credited "improved liquidity," "demonstrated operational controls during the COVID-19 pandemic" and an "improving economic condition" in making the rating change.
“Throughout the pandemic, the state has been able to deliver needed services and programs, both traditional governmental and pandemic-response-related without meaningfully changing the debt profile,” S&P said.
Moody's and Fitch Ratings both recently improved the bond outlook for Illinois. Moody's released an updated credit analysis Wednesday saying last week's credit upgrade was supported by "a material improvement in the state's finances, demonstrated by the ability to repay emergency Federal Reserve borrowings promptly and keep unpaid bills in check at a low level."
"One of the most striking developments in recent months was the state's reduction of a 'backlog' of unpaid bills, underscoring the improvement in the state's finances," Moody’s wrote.
"A well-known proverb states, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Throughout my administration we’ve remained steadfast in our goal to return Illinois to fiscal stability. That has meant making responsible decisions step by step, day by day, working closely with our partners in state government,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “These responsible decisions are paying dividends, as evidenced by today’s upgrade from S&P, last week’s upgrade from Moody’s and our outlook rise to positive by Fitch. My administration has worked diligently to make real progress, the rating agencies are acknowledging our progress and we remain committed to further strengthening Illinois’ fiscal standing.”
The governor's office said a state's bond rating is a measure of credit quality. A higher bond rating generally allows a state to borrow at a lower interesting rate, saving taxpayers millions of dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.