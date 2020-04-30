MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A twelfth Macon County resident has died from COVID-19.
The person was a man in his 60s who was living at Fair Havens Senior Living facility.
>>Central Illinois counties reporting cases of COVID-19
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of this resident, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the Macon County Health Department posted on Facebook Thursday.
The Macon County residents with COVID-19 who have passed away have been in the following age ranges: 2 people in their 60s, 2 in their 70s, 6 in their 80s, and 2 in their 90s.
The majority of COVID-19 cases and residents who have passed away in Macon County have been related to a congregate living facility.
There are 110 confirmed cases in the county.
74 of those positive cases are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living. One positive case was reported at Villa Clara Post Acute.
