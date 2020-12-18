DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Another gold coin donation has been found in a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Decatur.
On Thursday at Walmart North, The Salvation Army found a donation of a full 1 ounce 10 karat gold coin.
It was found in a Red Kettle by Lt. Shanell Debela. Lt. Kenesa Debela said, “It is always fun to find these kinds of donations in our Kettles, but to see a full ounce coin was a first-time event for me and I think for our Decatur Salvation Army. We certainly see generosity in many forms in this community. Thank you to the individual that donated this gold coin.”
A few weeks ago, two quarter ounce 14 karat gold coins were found in a kettle. These were sold and equaled a $925 donation.
The internet said Thursday's coin might be worth about $800.
