(WAND) - It'll be another hot day across Central Illinois before we turn cooler.
Hazy sunshine will push highs well into the 80s today to near 90°. An isolated shower or two could pop up this afternoon across the northeast.
We'll see a better chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight and a few showers linger into Wednesday.
It'll be cooler Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-80s and lows in the low-50s.
We warm back to the mid-80s Friday and Saturday.
As we head into the weekend, shower and thunderstorm chances increase Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon.
This will definitely help with the drought situation intensifying across Central Illinois.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
