(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will experience a few more hot days before a cool down.
Highs today and tomorrow will be well into the 80s to near 90° under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday will be the hottest day of the next seven days with highs in the low-90s.
A few showers arrive late Friday night into Saturday. A few of the storms later Saturday could be on the strong to severe side.
Those showers will depart by early Sunday and it'll be cooler into early next week. Highs will drop back to the low-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
