DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -Another leak discovered Thursday morning has further delayed the opening of Fairview Pool.
A leak that was discovered before Memorial Day was fixed, but when they filled the pool for testing, another leak was found.
Swimming lessons will be rescheduled and any potential refunds for current season pass holders will be assessed at a later date.
This is the second year in a row the pool's opening has been delayed by a leak.
There is no new opening date set yet.
Updates will be posted on the Park District and Fairview Family Aquatics Center Facebook pages and at www.decaturparks.org.