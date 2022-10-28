BRADLEY, Ill. (WAND) — Another person has been arrested in relation to the December shooting of two Bradley Police officers.
Twenty-three-year-old Jaron M. Shannon of Kankakee was arrested by the Illinois State Police on October 27 according to ISP. Counts included Unlawful Sale of a Firearm, Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm, and ten counts of Failure to Maintain Records of a Firearm Sale.
On December 29, 2021, two Bradley officers responded to a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle parked at a Comfort Inn around 9:40 p.m. Both officers were attacked and shot while trying to locate the owner of the vehicle. Officer Tyler J. Bailey survived but Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic died of her wounds at a local hospital.
ISP Agents conducted an investigation into the firearm used in the crime. It was discovered that Jaron M. Shannon was the original purchaser of the firearm. Shannon was taken into custody and appeared in court on October 28.
“Earlier today we charged Jaron Shannon as a ‘straw-purchaser’ of no fewer than 2 firearms and with unlawfully transferring no fewer than 10 firearms. We know all too well the consequences of firearms falling into the hands of those who should not possess them; in fact, many of the firearms purchased by Jaron Shannon have been used by others in the commission of a crime, including a juvenile offender. One of the firearms is alleged to have been used in the murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and attempt murder of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey. I thank the Illinois State Police for continuing to pursue every lead and every offender connected to those tragic events. Shannon is the 8th defendant now charged with a connection to that crime. As we continue to pursue justice for Marlene and Tyler, we ask that anyone else with information related to the unlawful possession or sale of a firearm contact local law enforcement before tragedy strikes again," said Jim Rowe, Kankakee County State’s Attorney.
Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were charged with first-degree murder in the case earlier this year.
