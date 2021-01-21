MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Another person has been arrested in connection with a large fight that started between juveniles and escalated into shots being fired and ceramic garden gnomes being thrown.
Mattoon police arrested Martavious L. Koger, 36, Mattoon, on Wednesday January 20 at 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue.
Koger was charged with Battery and Mob Action.
The charges allege that Koger battered a juvenile in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue on Monday, Jan. 18, and that he then returned to the address with at least two others after dark and engaged in another fight with a group of adults.
That incident led people throwing ceramic garden gnomes at one another and to gunfire being exchanged, police said.
A house with a baby inside was hit by gunfire, because officers said the people were firing "indiscriminately." Thankfully, no one was shot.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons also issued a warrant on Koger for allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Koger had been paroled from Federal prison after serving a 13 year term of incarceration for dealing in sales of crack cocaine.
Koger is currently held at the Coles County jail.
Another woman, Amanda L. Hopgood, 42, was also arrested and charged with obstructing justice. Police said she lied to them about the presence of a suspect wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting. The suspect was found in her home.
More arrests in this case are forthcoming, police said.
