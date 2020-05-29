CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston Rehab and Healthcare has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to health officials.
The individual was a resident at the facility. No other details about the person will be released.
The county also has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Coles County to 127. Seven are currently hospitalized, 58 have recovered and 15 have died.
At Charleston Rehab and Healthcare they have a total of 80 confirmed cases. These cases include residents and employees. Not all employees of the facility live in Coles County.
