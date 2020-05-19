SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There is one new death being reported at the Villas Senior Care Community from COVID-19.
According to the Sangamon County Health Department the patient was female resident in her 80s who tested positive for the virus on April 28.
Currently one resident is being treated at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
The total number of confirmed cases includes 62 residents and 46 staff members with a total of 108 cases, including 23 deaths.
In Sangamon County the county has 323 positive cases with 154 recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.