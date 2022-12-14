(WAND WEATHER)- More rain and wind is on the way to Central Illinois today.
Between a quarter of an inch and an inch of rain fell across the area Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.
Another one-half inch to an inch of rain is expected this afternoon and early tonight.
Wednesday will be a warm day with highs in the 50s.
It'll be much colder over the next seven days with highs in the 20s and 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
Occasional snow flurries are possible Thursday through Saturday.
More light snow is possible Christmas week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
