(WAND) - Another round of severe storms will move across Central Illinois Wednesday morning.
A potent cold front will bring strong thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes through late morning Wednesday.
By afternoon, these storms will be to our east and we'll see a sun and cloud mix.
Temperatures will fall from the 70s this morning to the 50s this afternoon.
A "Wind Advisory" is in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday for gusts to around 50 mph.
It'll be dry Thursday through Easter Sunday. Highs will warm from the 50s Thursday into the 60s Friday and Saturday and the low-70s Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
