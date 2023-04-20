(WAND) - Another round of stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
It'll be very windy, warm, and humid again Thursday with highs approaching 80°.
Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning, but stormy weather will become more widespread this afternoon and evening.
Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats even though an isolated tornado is possible.
Showers and storms overnight will come to an end by early Friday morning.
Highs Friday will be in the 60s and then it'll be much cooler this weekend. Saturday's high will be around 50° and it'll be in the 50s Sunday.
A frost or freeze is likely Sunday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.