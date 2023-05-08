(WAND) - Another round of stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
Severe storms brought damaging hail and winds, along with flooding rains Sunday afternoon.
Central Illinois will see two rounds of storms today. The first will move through this morning, then another will cross the area this evening with a cold front.
Highs today will be in the 70s to near 80°.
We'll enjoy a couple of quiet days Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70s Tuesday and upper-70s Wednesday.
The heat and humidity returns Thursday through the weekend with highs generally in the low-80s.
Daily chances of showers and storms also return Thursday through Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
