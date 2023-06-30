(WAND) - While Central Illinois continues to clean up the mess left behind by yesterday’s storms, more are on the way.
Today, a cluster of thunderstorms coming from Iowa may reach some Central Illinois communities by noon today.
Futurecast doesn’t show a very imposing picture, but there’s a chance there could be heavy rainfall associated with this and maybe even a chance for some strong winds and Isolated hail.
These storms are in their dissipating stage by the time they reach us, so it may lose a bit of steam by early afternoon.
Tonight, a cluster of storms tonight may pose another threat as they enter stage left around Midnight. Again, strong winds and isolated hail are the main threats, but heavy downpours and even tornadic activity cannot be completely ruled out.
The severe weather threat should be over by about 6 am tomorrow, however, typical showers/thunderstorms may linger until midmorning.
Another round of potentially strong thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon and evening Saturday.
Beginning in the early afternoon, there may be an ample amount of energy to allow some storm development to become a bit exaggerated. This could cause some storms to become severe.
As storms roll through, the threat of strong winds (58+ mph), large hail (1” diameter), and even some localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Tornadic activity chances are low, but not zero.
Due to the potential for storms over the next 72 hours (about 3 days), it is strongly urged by WAND Meteorologists to have some way to receive alerts. Make sure your phone sound is turned on and up throughout the weekend, in case a warning gets issued for your community.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.