SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Health Department has announced another staff member of Centennial Pointe Senior Living has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the second staff member to test positive at this center.
Currently two staff members and two residents are positive.
As of Monday, Sangamon County reported 275 total confirmed cases of the virus, 25 deaths, 74 recovered and a total of 3,344 total tests.
No other details about the positive case will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.