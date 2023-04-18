(WAND) - Another warm-up for Central Illinois before it turns cold again!
After a frosty cold start to the day Tuesday, sunshine and light winds will warm us into the 60s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight and a stray shower is possible late.
As a warm front moves through Wednesday, we could see a couple of showers and storms north. Otherwise, it'll be windy and very warm with highs around 80°.
Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon as a cold front passes.
Colder weather is on the way this weekend with highs around 50° Saturday and in the 50s Sunday.
More wet weather is in the forecast Friday night and Saturday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
