(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of very nice days before it turns hot again.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through Thursday and it'll be rather pleasant today and tomorrow.
Highs today will warm to around 80° and then the low-80s for Tuesday.
It'll be warming up even more Wednesday with upper-80s and then it turns hot and humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-90s.
Showers and thunderstorms return Friday and Saturday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
