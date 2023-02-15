(WAND WEATHER) - Windy conditions are sticking around Central Illinois through Thursday.
After wind gusts reached 40-50 mph Tuesday, it'll be another windy day Wednesday, especially early in the day.
Mostly sunny skies return with highs in the 50s today.
More showers arrive late tonight with a few rumbles of thunder south.
It'll turn windy and colder Thursday with snow showers possible. If you're traveling just to our northwest around Galesburg and Peoria, a few inches of snow are possible with more toward the Quad Cities.
Friday will be a breezy and cold day with plenty of sunshine and highs only in the low-30s.
More sunshine is in the forecast this weekend with highs around 50° Saturday and in the 50s Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
