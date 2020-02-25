(WAND) - We've had a soggy start to the work week across central Illinois with multiple waves of rain working through the area Monday and Tuesday. Meteorologist Jessica Dobson is tracking the potential for snow, some of which has already fallen across a few central Illinois communities.
This has been a tricky forecast to nail down already, so keep in mind this forecast could change and evolve. While we have seen some bursts of snow so far, we're expecting precipitation to changeover again by late morning to mostly rain given the model guidance. Any slight fluctuation in temperatures in the higher levels of the atmosphere could mean the difference between snow and rain for many.
Eventually, we will all see the final transition from rain to snow by late afternoon/early evening as colder air noses in from our north. This is when we have the greatest chance of seeing accumulating snowfall.
Wednesday morning's commute will have to be monitored for slick spots, especially when it comes to untreated roadways. Snow is looking likely through Wednesday morning and into early in the afternoon. With blustery winds and cold temperatures settling in, reduced visibility and blowing and drifting snow is looking increasingly likely.
In terms of accumulation, totals could range on the low end of a dusting to an inch in upwards of 3-4 inches. The heaviest snowfall will line up along and north of Interstate 74 extending from Danville to Bloomington where 3-6" are possible. South of I-74 but north of I-70 totals could range from about 1-3". Finally, south of I-70 expect totals of coating to roughly an inch at best.
Keep in mind, this is an evolving forecast and we will continue update as need be. Stay tuned for more.