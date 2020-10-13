DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The man found guilty of murdering a Decatur 2-year-old will be sentenced on Wednesday morning.
A jury found Anthony Myers guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Ta'Naja Brnes back in July.
Authorities discovered the body of Ta'Naja on the morning of Feb. 11, 2019. Police said the child was dirty, unresponsive and wrapped in a urine-soaked blanket. Her body temperature was too cold for first responders at the scene to measure.
Police said sinks and toilets in the home, which was occupied by Ta'naja's mother, Twanka Davis, and Anthony Myers, her live-in boyfriend, were filled to the brim with waste water. Authorities had documented "the overwhelming smell of urine, feces and rotten food/garbage" in the home, along with signs of rodent and insect infestations. The interior temperature in the home was 45 degrees.
Davis pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder in Sept. 2019 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Myers, who is not the biological father of Ta'Naja, faced trial in July 2020 on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.
WAND-TV documented the trial process as it happened. Click here to read the record from the week of July 13.
Myers will be sentenced on Oct. 14, 2020.
