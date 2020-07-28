SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An anti-racism resolution unanimously passed Tuesday night in a Springfield city council meeting.
The resolution specifically mentioned the deadly events of August 2017 in Charlottesville, Va., and the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as reasons for the city to take a stand. The document said the city must speak out against "manifestations of racism, hate and acts of intolerance committed against those who live, work or visit in this community."
Springfield leaders formally recognized May 31 as BLM Solidarity Day in recognition of thousands of cars passing through downtown and thousands of people marching in the streets of Springfield "to advance the awareness and movement of social and economic change to black lives."
In the resolution, leaders said they will keep listening to the public through means such as ward planning sessions and collaboration with groups such as Black Lives Matter Springfield and Education and Action Together.
"Springfield's diversity is a source of strength," the resolution said. "From our schools, to our neighborhoods and to our businesses (and) to government buildings, the city of Springfield must be a place that respects our differences and believes that diverse perspectives create better outcomes, and only can be fully achieved through the elimination of systemic racism."
The full resolution is attached to this story as a PDF document.
