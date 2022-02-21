CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill (WAND) - Over the weekend, University of Illinois Police got multiple reports of hateful flyers targeting the Jewish population being found on campus.
According to Communications Director at the University of Illinois Police Department, "Our involvement is to determine whether these items present a specific threat to our community and, if so, to do everything we can to protect the safety of our community members".
University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones sent a mass email to students saying in part, "These messages are offensive, outrageous and they represent unacceptable attacks on members of our Jewish community. They are antithetical to our university values of inclusion and tolerance, and they are another disheartening example of the kind of anti-Semitic acts and expressions that are too common in our nation and right here in the community where we all live, learn and work."
The Rabbi with Illini Chabad tells WAND he received numerous texts and calls about the incident, and says this is not acceptable.
"On the one hand, we have to stand up, to stand up and not tolerate any hate, not at any level, not in any form. At the same time, we also have to remember that we cannot identify ourselves by those that hate us. We have to be proactively believing in ourselves and our allies that support us," said Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel.
UIPD has not released their findings at this time.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.