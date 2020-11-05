CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Anxiety at the University of Illinois is growing for students as they wait for 2020 election results.
"When the results are coming in on Tuesday night, I was feeling very, very nervous, but I’m just hoping for the best," one student said.
WAND caught up with students at the U of I and asked them how they were feeling while waiting for the rest of the ballots to be counted. States such as Nevada, Arizona and Georgia are still counting their ballots as of Thursday night.
“I know that it’s taking a little bit longer than we all expected, and that’s just because there’s a lot more mail-in votes," one student said.
Another said his anxiety is getting the best of him.
"I just hope for a quick conclusion because it’s been two and three days of anxiety trying to get the results," they said.
University of Illinois Political Science Professor Brian Gaines said students have to play the waiting game alongside the rest of the country.
"I think the main thing they can do now is just watch like everybody else - be a little bit patient. We knew that with so much vote-by-mail the results would be a little slow coming in," Gaines said.
While students wait, they also say they're excited about doing their part in this historic election.
"It’s just an honor because women have fought for 100 years for a right to vote," a student said. "It’s actually an incredible feeling to be a part of something bigger than myself."
