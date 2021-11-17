Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Federal prisons are dealing with a different type of criminal. Prison employees who are committing crimes.
Earlier this week the Associated Press reported more than 100 federal prison employees have been arrested, convicted or sentenced since 2019. The crimes include bringing contraband into prison, bribery, murder, sexual abuse and a host of other violations of the law.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is calling for Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to be removed by the Department of Justice. Carvajal was selected to be the director during the Trump Administration.
The murder case involved an associate warden, Anotonia Ashford, was charged for shooting her husband in the face. He was killed in their New Jersey home. Both worked as prison employees in New York City.
